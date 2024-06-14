St. Louis man gets 11 years in prison for 2021 Foot Locker robbery

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced Demetrius Kirksey to 11 years and nine months in prison for the 2021 armed robbery of a Foot Locker in St. Louis, Missouri. Kirksey, now 35, committed the robbery on October 6, 2021, at the Foot Locker located at 4651 Chippewa Street.

During the robbery, Kirksey pointed a handgun at a clerk before running behind the counter and stealing cash from the register. In January, Kirksey pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to charges of robbery and possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassandra Wiemken and Jennifer Szczucinski are prosecuting the case.

