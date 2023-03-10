Trenton City Council to meet on March 13th

Local News March 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
City of Trenton Website
The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances next week involving an agreement and a conditional use permit.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on March 13th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would approve an agreement with Build N Trust Construction Company for the construction of a warehouse building for Trenton Municipal Utilities. Another ordinance would grant a conditional use permit to Cassie Stamper to allow for the conversion of a garage-zoned mixed-use into a studio apartment at 902 Custer Street.

Other items on the agenda for March 13th’s Trenton City Council meeting include a mowing bid, the purchase of an oiler truck, a policy on tampering with disconnected utilities, and a policy on payment shutoffs with water meters in basements.

