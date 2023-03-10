Trenton City Council to meet on March 13th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances next week involving an agreement and a conditional use permit.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on March 13th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would approve an agreement with Build N Trust Construction Company for the construction of a warehouse building for Trenton Municipal Utilities. Another ordinance would grant a conditional use permit to Cassie Stamper to allow for the conversion of a garage-zoned mixed-use into a studio apartment at 902 Custer Street.

Other items on the agenda for March 13th’s Trenton City Council meeting include a mowing bid, the purchase of an oiler truck, a policy on tampering with disconnected utilities, and a policy on payment shutoffs with water meters in basements.

Related