Chillicothe City Council to meet on March 13th

The Chillicothe City Council will consider seven ordinances next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 13th at 5:30.

One ordinance involves annexation. Another would accept a bid proposal for installing video surveillance cameras to be used by the Chillicothe Parks Department.

Three ordinances involve contracts. One contract would be with the Livingston County Humane Society. Another contract would accept the lowest responsible bid for the Phase 3 Street Project. The third contract would be with Allgeier Martin and Associates for the engineering fees for the Phase 3 Street Project.

One ordinance would authorize the city to enter into a first supplemental trust indenture concerning its taxable industrial revenue bonds. The last ordinance on the agenda involves an agreement with Allgeier Martin and Associates for a chip and seal project.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting March 13th also includes a closed session to discuss real estate and employees.

