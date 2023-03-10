Chillicothe City Council to meet on March 13th

Local News March 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe City Hall
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider seven ordinances next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 13th at 5:30.

One ordinance involves annexation. Another would accept a bid proposal for installing video surveillance cameras to be used by the Chillicothe Parks Department.

Three ordinances involve contracts. One contract would be with the Livingston County Humane Society. Another contract would accept the lowest responsible bid for the Phase 3 Street Project. The third contract would be with Allgeier Martin and Associates for the engineering fees for the Phase 3 Street Project.

One ordinance would authorize the city to enter into a first supplemental trust indenture concerning its taxable industrial revenue bonds. The last ordinance on the agenda involves an agreement with Allgeier Martin and Associates for a chip and seal project.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting March 13th also includes a closed session to discuss real estate and employees.

Post Views: 2
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.