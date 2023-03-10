Obituary & Servicies: Patricia A. (Meeker) Murphy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Patricia A. Murphy, 83, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 11:35 A.M., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her residence.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Murphy was born June 24, 1939, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Vaughn Olen and Helen Lorene Hamilton Meeker. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1956. She was employed by Trenton Foods for over 40 years before retiring.

On June 2, 1957, she was married to Daniel E. Murphy in Trenton, Missouri. He passed away on January 16, 2022.

Her survivors include one son Cary Murphy and wife Dee, Galt, Missouri; one daughter Lori Stiles, Trenton, Missouri; three grandchildren Cassie Cordray and husband Daniel, Leslie Brown, Lance Stiles; three great-grandchildren Morgan Brown, Marley Brown, Bodie Cordray; one sister Vaughncille Brown and husband Garold, Galt, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother Clitus Meeker.

