Minivan strikes deer in road on Highway 63 near Kirksville

Local News March 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Deer in roadway with oncoming car
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Columbia woman sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the minivan she drove struck a deer near Kirksville the evening of March 9th.

An ambulance took 41 year old Sonya Satterwhite to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The van traveled south on U. S. Highway 63 before hitting the deer in the road one mile southeast of Kirksville. The vehicle had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes the driver wore a safety device.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance as well as the Kirksville Fire Department.

Post Views: 5
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.