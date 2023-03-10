Minivan strikes deer in road on Highway 63 near Kirksville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Columbia woman sustained what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries when the minivan she drove struck a deer near Kirksville the evening of March 9th.

An ambulance took 41 year old Sonya Satterwhite to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The van traveled south on U. S. Highway 63 before hitting the deer in the road one mile southeast of Kirksville. The vehicle had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes the driver wore a safety device.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance as well as the Kirksville Fire Department.

