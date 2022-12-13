Trenton City Council to consider amended ordinance on who determines a dog to be dangerous

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Following review Monday night by a committee, the Trenton City Council in January will consider an amended ordinance that specifies who determines whether a dog is dangerous, the conditions that make it dangerous, and provides enforcement on confinement requirements. A draft of the changes was reviewed by the administrative committee.

Before the council votes on the amended ordinance, the city needs to create a previously-approved animal welfare committee. This committee was approved by the council last spring but no one has been appointed to it. Mayor Linda Crooks said she has one name to be considered. The ordinance requires a committee of five individuals

not affiliated with the city. They are appointed by the Mayor with council consent. Mayor Linda Crooks said she’ll post the openings on her Facebook page. She also asked the city council to make suggestions about people willing to serve.

The committee is needed, in part, to handle appeals that dog owners may make if they disagree a dog is dangerous. Revisions in the ordinance allow the animal control officer or a Trenton police officer to declare a dangerous dog and provide the owner with written notice of such determination. A dangerous dog is subject to confinement requirements as listed in the city code and prosecution could occur if there’s a violation.

Any person convicted of a violation would be subject to a fine ranging from $250 to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail. The municipal court also could order the dog to be removed from the city limits. The dog license costs $5.00 and must include proof of rabies vaccination. Licenses can be purchased at Trenton City Hall.

Related