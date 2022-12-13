Member of Trenton City Council submits resignation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council on Monday night agreed to a financial pledge and an in-kind contribution toward a possible tourism grant. The council also accepted a resignation from one of its members.

An update on the grant application was provided by Scott Sharp of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance. He told the council that financial pledges have reached $108,500 toward the local match of at least $125,000. The match is 50 percent of the minimum grant award in ARPA funds of $250,000.

According to Sharp, pledges have been made by the convention and visitors bureau, the Hoover Foundation, Wright Memorial Hospital, the Chamber of Commerce, the Park Board, Peter Trombley, Grundy county museum, and the BTC Bank. Sharp said he’s hopeful another pledge will be made when he meets tonight with Trenton Downtown Improvement Association/Main Street Trenton.

After discussion, the council approved a motion to commit up to $8,000 in cash and an in-kind or labor contribution of $6,000 over a two-year period. An application is to be submitted Wednesday to the Department of Economic Development.

A tourism grant would pay for 30 directional signs, two downtown murals, flower boxes downtown, picnic tables, and to enclose the Tom Brown log cabin in west Trenton to better protect it from adverse weather conditions.

The application process is expected to be competitive. Sharp noted providing more than a 50 percent local match will enhance Trenton’s chances to receive the grant.

Apologizing that he can not complete his term, First Ward Councilman Lance Otto resigned effective Monday night, pointing out he and his wife’s family are moving out of the First Ward. He will remain a resident of Trenton and left open the possibility he could serve the city in some capacity in the future. Otto challenged the council to stay the course, and improve and update infrastructure. He described his 20 months on the council as an “eye-opener” regarding what happens in city government. The other six members of the council accepted Otto’s resignation – thanking him for his service.

The other First Ward councilman, Glen Briggs, was absent from Monday night’s meeting.

It’s possible someone may be appointed to fill the vacancy prior to next April’s election Otto’s term would have expired then. The candidate filing period is open at Trenton City Hall until December 27th. As of Monday, no one had filed for the First Ward council seat.

Routine approval was given on seven-to-nothing votes regarding a conditional use permit for a ten by 20-foot digital sign at Eastgate Shopping Center; an April 4th vote on a three percent city sales tax regarding retail sales of adult-use marijuana, Norris Quarries to provide 25,000 tons of rock and 10,000 tons of sand, and for Jerry Hostetler of rural Trenton to haul sand from Mount Moriah to the street department’s asphalt plant. His bid of $7.25 per ton was the lowest of the three bids submitted.

Attending the city hall meeting were Councilman Dave Mlika, Duane Urich, Danny Brewer, and Marvin Humphreys. Attending via Zoom were Councilmen Robert Romesburg, John Dolan, and Lance Otto along with Mayor Linda Crooks.

Related