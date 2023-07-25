Trenton City Council selects Howe Engineering to preprare grant application

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council Monday night selected the Howe Engineering Company to prepare the City of Trenton’s grant application for the Transportation Alternative Program. The city plans to seek a Department of Transportation grant to help fund new sidewalks in southwest Trenton – more specifically along West 10th Street, Hall Street, West 5th Street, a portion of Wiggins Street, and Highway 6 concluding with the lot of the Dollar General Store. In addition to completing the application, the Howe Company will include a location map, conceptual plans, and potential cost information. Letters will be prepared and sent to other entities seeking written support for the project. A public hearing is also required. The Howe Company’s work order shows a cost of $10,000.

City Administrator Ron Urton said funding for the project is on an 80/20 basis. Eighty percent would be federal funds, and 20 percent would be local funds. The project has a minimum expenditure of $100,000 for federal money. It proposes approximately 2,500 to 3,000 linear feet of sidewalk and would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Trenton City Council last night agreed to have R-S Electric Corporation relocate electrical equipment at the river pump station of the TMU water treatment plant. Once complete, the installation of mechanical piping will be done by others. The cost for R-S Electric to do the work is not to exceed $15,980.

Approval of the two projects came on split roll call votes of the City Council.

Having the Howe Company prepare the grant application passed 5 to 2. In favor were Calvin Brown, Tim Meinecke, David Mlika, Duane Urich, and John Dolan. Opposed were Glen Briggs and Marvin Humphreys. Regarding the vote on the R-S Electric agreement, the council vote was 6 in favor and 1 opposed. In favor were Briggs, Brown, Meinecke, Mlika, Urich, and Dolan. Opposed was Humphreys.

Councilman Briggs asked the council to think about having photo IDs made for city employees and the eight council members. He said these could be useful during disaster response situations so emergency personnel will know who’s authorized to be involved. The information would be entered into a statewide database. Briggs noted there would be no cost to the city since the Grundy County Health Department obtained a grant and can print the ID badges.

Councilman Duane Urich said a committee will likely have a proposal for the full council by December involving an April vote on a sales tax for economic development purposes. On behalf of the Utility Committee, Urich said the electric rate study will be available soon. He noted the electrical department, in the last four months, has been losing money due in large part to less usage; and is being supported by reserves. Urich described the TMU water and sewer funds as doing well.

Councilman Marvin Humphreys said he and the public would like to know when the fire training tower is in use and how many times it has been used.

In response to a question, City Administrator Ron Urton said the Saturday hours for the city brush dump in north Trenton are 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon. The fire department is handling the opening and locking of the gate. The brush dump Monday through Friday still opens at 6:30 am and closes at about 3 pm.

Mayor Jackie Soptic said volunteers will be needed to assist with an electronics collection event at the Trenton Airport on September 22nd (9 am to 3 pm) and September 23rd (8 am until 12 noon). This will be open to individuals who show proof of residency within Grundy County. A Kirksville company will be accepting the items. Fees to be charged include tube-type televisions and flat-screen TVs at twenty-two cents per pound.

Urton reported asphalt sales so far are more than 18,100 tons. He noted the city budgeted the asphalt revenue at selling 20,000 tons. So that projection is likely to be exceeded. There was also discussion about the city’s amount of rock available for making asphalt. Urton also noted demolition work began yesterday on the vacant buildings, now owned by the college, in the 1100 block of Main Street downtown. He also told of mechanical problems with fire engine 10 (white fire truck) due to water pump control issues. A control module was ordered. Urton also mentioned that he, the mayor, and the city attorney have been working on specifications for residential trash service in Trenton. There will be an advertisement forthcoming for bids. The current trash service contract with Rapid Removal Disposal of Trenton expires at the end of this year.

