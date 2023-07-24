Obituary & Services: Mary Jean Thomas

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary Jean Thomas, 93, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

Mary was born on December 14, 1929, in Green City to Clayton and Ruth (Jones) Jobe. On September 4, 1948, in Novinger, Missouri, she married Carlyle Edward Thomas; he preceded her in death on December 12, 2018. Also preceding her are her parents; brother, John Jobe, and three sisters-in-law.

Mary is survived by two sons: Carroll (Karen) Thomas of Kirksville, Missouri, and Clayton Thomas (Carla Cullor) of Unionville, Missouri; grandchildren, Jason Thomas and Theresa Rickelman; great-grandchildren, Joey Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Gabriel Thomas, Alana Rickelman, and Jenna Rickelman; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jobe and Virginia Dehm, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary spent all her life in the Green Castle/Green City area. She was the secretary at the Green City School for 30+ years until her retirement. She then helped around the farm. Mary enjoyed crocheting, reading books and the Bible, and watching Westerns. She was also a collector of salt and pepper shakers. Mary was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

A memorial graveside service for Mary will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Green City Cemetery in Green City, Missouri. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Green City Cemetery.

