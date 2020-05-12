Trenton City Council approves Orscheln Tax Increment Financing plan

The Trenton City Council Monday night adopted six ordinances, one of which continues the process leading to the eventual construction of a new Orscheln’s Farm and Home Store at 28th Street and Highway 65.

Following a required public hearing, the council voted to approve the Orscheln Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan, the redevelopment area, and the proposed project. The ordinance also authorizes tax increment financing.

Details on the construction project, tax increment financing, and related matters have been previously been discussed and reported by the media. Megan Miller, who serves as the economic development council to the city, noted any additional projects for the nearly 12-acre site will be presented to the city council.

The council on a 6 to 2 vote renewed the city contract with Green Hills Animal Shelter for the housing of animals picked up within Trenton. It’s retroactive to May 1st and covers a one year period following the same terms of service, definitions, and criteria that was established for the just-concluded fiscal year. Voting no on the contract extension were Lou Fisher and Danny Brewer.

Upon favorable recommendations from the planning and zoning commission, the council approved two conditional use permits: one to Novus Ag for construction of a building to store ag chemicals at 915 B Shanklin and the other allows GFG Inland Elevator and Grain to construct a building and outdoor scale at 308 Johnson Drive.

At a cost of $69,220, the council accepted a contract with RS Electric of Kansas City and St. Joseph for integration services at the TMU water treatment plant regarding a new SCADA system for controls at the facility plus outlying buildings and remote sites. The existing system has Windows 7 based support which is ending. All new equipment will have the Windows 10 operating system.

Another ordinance adopted on a 7 to 1 vote by the city council allows Rodriquez Mechanical Contractors of Kansas City, Kansas to remove an existing manhole, the force main, and an inverted siphon. The project on the west bank of Muddy Creek also includes the construction of a new four-inch (HDPE) force main. This project was coordinated for the city by Howe Engineering. The cost is $158,000 but a portion is reimbursable by FEMA due to flooding of last year.

After discussing the replacement of the manhole at 9th and Kitty Streets, the council accepted a quote from M and M Utilities of Chillicothe for two manholes, flow fill, and labor on installation. The lump-sum bid was $41,450. M and M is in Trenton as a subcontractor for water main work prior to resurfacing of Highway 6.

At the beginning of the meeting, City Clerk Cindy Simpson swore in Duane Urich as fourth ward city councilman replacing Larry Crawford who resigned. Urich was appointed by the Mayor last month and received consent from other members of the council.

Urich’s name will be the only one listed for the fourth ward councilman in the June 2nd municipal election. Three other Trenton city council positions will be filled at that election as the first, second, and third wards each has one candidate.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares