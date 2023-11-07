Trenton Board of Adjustments approves five zoning variance requests

The Trenton Board of Adjustments approved five zoning variance requests Monday night, with additional conditions applied to one approval.

Mike Kelly from Overland Engineering attended the public hearing concerning Dollar General’s proposal for a 15-foot variance from the mandated 20-foot setback for the new Dollar Mart store slated for construction on 28th Street. The board requested modifications to ensure that all sidewalks and parking areas maintain a five-foot setback from the right of way. Changes include relocating two doors from the building’s east to west side, eliminating the east side sidewalk, installing a stem wall and footing instead of a retaining wall on the east side with an additional five-foot green space, and removing a parking space near the northwest entrance.

Randy and Marcia Schroeder’s Doodlebugs Day Care received a 15-foot front yard setback variance to accommodate a 12 by 24-foot structure at 1309 Gilmore.

Tom and Dianna Stickler were granted a 180 square-foot variance above the maximum area limit for an accessory structure, allowing for a 30 by 30-foot building at 2003 Tower Street.

Bill Swopes obtained a 480 square-foot variance for the same purpose to relocate a 30 by 40-foot building to 418 Iowa Boulevard.

Colton Shaw was approved for a nine-foot front yard setback variance to construct a nine-by-14-foot porch at 118 Maupin Street.