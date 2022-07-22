Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director speaks at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbie Carman spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on July 21st. She talked about the opportunities the chamber provides for business networking and gave an update on upcoming activities.

The chamber has ribbon cuttings planned at Big Nasty’s Guns and Ammo on July 29th and Uprooted Creamery on August 3rd.

The chamber will host Coffee with A Cop on August 17th.

The annual Jailbreak Poker Run will be on September 10th. The route will include a stop at the Three Halves Brewery in Liberty, which is owned by former Trenton resident John Kennebeck.

The Missouri Day Festival will be on October 14th and 15th. Carman said all vendor spots have been filled in the Rock Barn and courtyard area. However, vendors are still being sought for the pavilion area.

Opening ceremonies will be on October 13th and will include the annual Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance’s soup supper.

The chamber also plans to host Trick or Treat Night at the Rock Barn on October 24th, Dueling Pianos November 11th, and the radio auction on December 3rd.