Patricia A. “Pat” Latham, 84, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 1:19 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Born on October 12, 1939, in Sweetwater, Texas, she was the daughter of Boyd L. and Marie Simmons McClasin. A 1957 graduate of Trenton High School, Mrs. Latham worked as a grocery store sales clerk before her retirement.

She was twice married, first to Larry Gannon and then to Lee Latham, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Rick Gannon, and his wife, Chris, of Oak Grove, Missouri; two grandchildren, Lisa Jones and Sarah Jones, both of Blue Springs, Missouri; and two great-grandchildren, Layla Layson and Trinity Layson, also of Blue Springs. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her son, Bruce Gannon.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.

