Audio: Governor Parson issues drought alert for 53 Missouri counties

A drought alert has been declared for 53 Missouri counties. Governor Mike Parson has issued the alert for the counties in central and southern Missouri, primarily south of the Missouri River.

Parson says the state is working to provide farmers with access to water at state parks and conservation areas, and state parks are working to find land suitable and available for hay. The state Department of Natural Resources drought website includes an interactive map showing water sources available to farmers in more than 40 conservation areas and over 20 state parks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will offer special hauling permits, which waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay.

The governor says the counties are not at the point where they are going to run out of water.

The Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, Sara Parker Pauley, warns of wildfires.