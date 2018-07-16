Trenton Administrative Committee and Utility Committee to meet Tuesday

Two committees representing the Trenton City Council have meetings Tuesday night at the city hall with both sessions open to the public.

The Administrative Committee meets at 6 o’clock with an agenda includes discussion of airport hangar rentals, camper trailers parked in driveways and streets, and a pool fencing ordinance.

The Utility Committee meets at 7 o’clock with several topics including discussion of sewer and water issues, asphalt plant site work, the Mid States fiber optic work, discussion on short power outages at Nestle plant, and discussion of black start options for city generators.

Members of the Trenton City Council serve on the administrative and utility committees.

Like this: Like Loading...