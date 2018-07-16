Preceptor Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi awards scholarship

North Central Missouri College student, Billie Birge (Princeton, MO) is named the recipient of the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to a female Missouri high school graduate and Grundy County resident enrolled in the NCMC Allied Health Program; special consideration is given to non-traditional students. The scholarship was established to assist students with the increasing cost of books. Eight chapter members participate in several community service projects throughout the year to raise funds for the scholarship.

“The Beta Sigma Phi Chapter is not only a huge supporter of NCMC but the entire community of Trenton and Grundy County,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott on Beta Sigma Phi’s scholarship donation. “This group of ladies put community first in the monthly service projects they do, always giving back. We cannot thank them enough for their continued support.”

