Missouri Department of Conservation offering mentored dove hunts for first-time hunters

The Missouri Department of Conservation, in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Forever, the Missouri Prairie Foundation, The Conservation Federation of Missouri, and private landowners, will provide mentored dove hunts for first-time hunters on 10 fields primarily located on private land across the state.

Hunt locations will be in or near Chillicothe, Joplin, Lynchburg, Mokane, Paris, East Prairie, Washington, Mountain Grove, Hartsville, and Cabool.

Each participating new hunter will be assigned a mentor but are also encouraged to attend pre-hunt workshops or a hunter safety class prior to participating in a hunt. Workshops provide basic hunter safety in addition to information about dove biology and management, the importance of hunters and hunting, and the opportunity to practice shooting a shotgun.

There will be three hunts offered on each field including one or two on the opening day of dove season, Sept. 1, and then one or two other days with dates to be determined. Each field will be limited to two first-time hunters and their mentors per acre to maximize safety and provide a quality experience. Priority will be given to anyone 11 and older that are hunting for the first time. Second priority will be given to new migratory-bird hunters and youths 11-15 that may have hunted doves previously.

Field assignments will be determined on a first-come-first-served basis. First-time hunters can attend multiple hunts as registration space permits.

Register for the mentored dove hunts by clicking HERE.

