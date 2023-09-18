TMU Utility Committe and Economic Development Committee to meet on Tuesday

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Discussion topics are listed for two committee meetings Tuesday afternoon, September 19, at Trenton City Hall. Both will be held in open public sessions.

There’s a 4 p.m. meeting of the Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee, where members are expected to review information on the city council-requested electric rate study. A representative from Toth and Associates, the company that conducted the study on Trenton’s electric rates, is expected to attend the meeting. Other topics include the TMU department’s monthly financial reports and the utility directors’ report. This meeting will be available on Zoom. Contact Trenton City Hall to obtain the Zoom identifier.

There’s a 5 p.m. meeting tomorrow for the City Council’s Economic Development Committee. The only item listed on the advance agenda is a discussion on relocating the fairgrounds. Earlier in the month, at a City Council meeting, indications were made that city officials should explore the possibility of expanding the North Central Missouri Fair, which could mean relocating to another site. The annual Missouri Day Festival in October has also been using the current fairgrounds area in Trenton.

