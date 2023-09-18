Moberly man arrested, charged with statutory sodomy, statutory rape, five counts of child molestation and tampering with a witness

Local News September 18, 2023September 18, 2023 KTTN News
Logan Johnson Booking Photo (Photo Courtesy Randolph County Jail)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of Logan M. Johnson, 25, of Moberly, Missouri, on September 15, 2023. Johnson was taken into custody following an investigation led by the Troop B Criminal Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

On September 14, 2023, the Division of Drug and Crime Control received a request from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct involving Johnson. The following day, the results of the investigation led to Johnson’s arrest. He was transported to the Randolph County Jail, where he was held pending the filing of formal charges.

Later on September 15, the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Johnson with three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, five counts of child molestation, and one count of tampering with a witness. Johnson is currently being held in the Randolph County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

(Photo Courtesy Randolph County Jail)

