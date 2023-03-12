Three teenagers injured when SUV overturns on Highway 36

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three teenagers from northeast Missouri were hurt Saturday evening when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Highway 36 in eastern Macon County.

Two boys from Shelbina, ages 17 and 15, were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. A 15-year-old boy from Lentner was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital as well. All three teenagers received minor injuries.

The accident happened on Highway 36 at Anabel in eastern Macon County as the Westbound SUV slid off the right side of the road and overturned.

The SUV was demolished and the report noted that the 17-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt, however, the two passengers were.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

Related