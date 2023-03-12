Trenton city sales tax revenue continues to rise in the eleven months of the current fiscal year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton city sales tax revenue is up three percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up around one point two percent for parks, transportation, and fire department needs. Those figures are for the first eleven months of the current city fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago. Those eleven months are May through March.

The increases, by category, are general purposes at $24,000, capital projects at nearly $12,000, parks at nearly $4,500, transportation at $3,200, and fire department needs saw an increase of over $2,300.

Total city sales tax revenues in the first eleven months of Trenton’s current fiscal year are general purposes $819,000, capital projects over $409,000, parks nearly $376,000, transportation nearly $281,000, and fire department needs nearly $188,000.

Since receipts from Trenton’s Fire Department sales tax began to be received in November of 2016, the tax has generated nearly $1, 171,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Since income from Trenton’s transportation tax began to be received in November of 2017, that tax has generated $1, 484,000. Those funds are to be used first for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project, and once those payments are completed, funds from the Transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton. The last scheduled payment for the bridge project is in May of 2028.

The transportation tax is to end in November of 2027 following a ten-year collection period.

Trenton also has a local use tax that’s generated approximately $254,000 in the first eleven months of Trenton’s current fiscal year.

Trenton city sales tax revenue in the first eleven months of Trenton’s current fiscal year is up three percent (3%) for general purposes and capital projects, and up approximately one-point-two percent (1.2%) for parks, transportation, and fire department needs. Those revenue increases are less than the most recent national inflation rate of six-point-four percent (6.4%) in the 12 months ending in January.

