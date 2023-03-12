Motorcycle rider ejected from bike in crash on Interstate 29

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A St. Joseph resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating went out of control on Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph and overturned.

Sixty-two-year-old Danell Hawkins was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The crash happened Saturday night, five miles south of St. Joseph on Interstate 29, as the northbound motorcycle went out of control, overturned, began skidding, traveled off the left side of the road, and came to rest on its right side in the median. Hawkins was ejected from the motorcycle.

Hawkins was not using any safety equipment with damage to the motorcycle listed as moderate.

