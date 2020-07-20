Three teenagers from Maysville injured in crash on Southwest Kennedy Road

Local News July 20, 2020 KTTN News
Accident Graphic

Three teenagers from Maysville were injured last night at 10 pm when a truck traveled through a T-intersection and struck an embankment two miles west of Maysville.

Taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 17-year-old Coleman Roberts as well as two female passengers, both 14 years old. The highway patrol noted none of the youth was wearing a seat belt. Moderate damage was reported for the vehicle.

The truck was traveled westbound on Southwest Kennedy Road, as it approached Southwest Maple Road, the vehicle traveled through the T-intersection, struck an embankment on the west side of Maple Road and came to rest upright.

Post Views: 155
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News