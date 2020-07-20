Three teenagers from Maysville injured in crash on Southwest Kennedy Road

Three teenagers from Maysville were injured last night at 10 pm when a truck traveled through a T-intersection and struck an embankment two miles west of Maysville.

Taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 17-year-old Coleman Roberts as well as two female passengers, both 14 years old. The highway patrol noted none of the youth was wearing a seat belt. Moderate damage was reported for the vehicle.

The truck was traveled westbound on Southwest Kennedy Road, as it approached Southwest Maple Road, the vehicle traveled through the T-intersection, struck an embankment on the west side of Maple Road and came to rest upright.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares