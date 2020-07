A single-vehicle rollover accident southwest of Jamesport Sunday morning at 10:35 am injured a Gallatin woman.

Ninteen-year-old Dariyn Pettit was flown by a Lifeflight Eagle to the Truman Medical Center.

An investigator said the car was eastbound when the driver swerved to miss a deer in the road. She over-corrected causing the car to go off the south side of Route V and overturn onto its driver’s side. Vehicle damage was extensive.

Ms. Pettit was using a seat belt according to the report.

