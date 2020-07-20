Oklahoma woman life-flighted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on I-35

An Oklahoma woman received serious injuries in an Interstate 35 accident last night at 10 pm four miles south of Cameron.

Thirty-year-old Aubrey Beaty of Enid, Oklahoma was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center then flown by Lifeflight Eagle to the Truman Medical Center. She was a passenger in a car driven by 27-year-old Jacob Villa of El Paso, Texas. He apparently wasn’t hurt in the rollover accident.

The car traveled off I-35 into the median where it overturned multiple times, ejecting the passenger. The car came to rest on its top, blocking southbound lanes of I-35

Beaty was not using a seat belt, however, the driver was using a seat belt. The car was demolished.

