Oklahoma woman life-flighted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on I-35

Local News July 20, 2020 John Anthony
Life Flight Helicopter

An Oklahoma woman received serious injuries in an Interstate 35 accident last night at 10 pm four miles south of Cameron.

Thirty-year-old Aubrey Beaty of Enid, Oklahoma was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center then flown by Lifeflight Eagle to the Truman Medical Center. She was a passenger in a car driven by 27-year-old Jacob Villa of El Paso, Texas. He apparently wasn’t hurt in the rollover accident.

The car traveled off I-35 into the median where it overturned multiple times, ejecting the passenger. The car came to rest on its top, blocking southbound lanes of I-35

Beaty was not using a seat belt, however, the driver was using a seat belt. The car was demolished.

