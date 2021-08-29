Three injured in Linn County crash after truck ends up in creek

Local News August 29, 2021 KTTN News
Crash and accident graphic
Three people were hurt in northeastern Linn County when a truck went off a road and came to rest in a creek.

Two passengers, 28-year old Shayna Sapp of Greentop and an 11-year old boy from Kirksville, were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The driver, 39-year-old Cavrin Weaver of Lancaster, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Route C near Shelby as the westbound truck developed a mechanical failure, went off Route C at a bridge, and came to rest in a creek.

The truck was demolished, and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

