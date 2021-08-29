Three injured in Linn County crash after truck ends up in creek

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were hurt in northeastern Linn County when a truck went off a road and came to rest in a creek.

Two passengers, 28-year old Shayna Sapp of Greentop and an 11-year old boy from Kirksville, were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The driver, 39-year-old Cavrin Weaver of Lancaster, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Route C near Shelby as the westbound truck developed a mechanical failure, went off Route C at a bridge, and came to rest in a creek.

The truck was demolished, and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

