Kansas man arrested in Daviess County on drug and weapon allegations

Local News August 29, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The highway patrol reports a Paola, Kansas resident was arrested Saturday evening in Daviess County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Patrick Vanlerberg was accused of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, speeding, failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no motorcycle endorsement.

There also was a Buchanan County warrant relating to an accusation of vision-reducing material applied to a windshield. Vanlerberg was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

