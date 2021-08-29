Kansas man arrested in Daviess County on drug and weapon allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Paola, Kansas resident was arrested Saturday evening in Daviess County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Patrick Vanlerberg was accused of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, speeding, failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no motorcycle endorsement.

There also was a Buchanan County warrant relating to an accusation of vision-reducing material applied to a windshield. Vanlerberg was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Related