A Leon, Iowa resident was hurt Saturday evening in extreme northern Harrison County.

Fifty-one-year-old Diane Yenzer refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened near the Missouri-Iowa border as the southbound car exited Interstate 35 at exit 114, went off the right side of the road, and hit a large light pole.

The car was demolished, and the report noted Yenzer was wearing a seat belt.

