Carrollton resident injured in crash on Highway 65

A Carrollton resident was hurt when a car hit the side of a turning sports utility vehicle on Highway 65 north of Carrollton.

The driver of the car, 22-year old Payton Medlock of Carrollton, was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. The driver of the SUB, 74-year old Robert Hunnius of Sunrise Beach, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 65 north of Carroll County Road 220 as the southbound car hit the side of the northbound SUV that was making a left turn.

Damage was listed as extensive to the car and moderate to the SUV. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

