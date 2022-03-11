Three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Hamilton

Local News March 11, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports individuals from three communities were transported to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe following a single-vehicle accident early Thursday evening, seven miles east of Hamilton.

The driver of a truck was 41 year old Steven Brand of Wheeling, with passengers listed as 22-year-old Bridgette Orr of Hamilton and 20-year-old Kaytie Milbourn of Kidder. The report did not specify the extent of injuries for the three occupants.

The eastbound truck traveled off the north side of Highway 36 and into the median where it jack-knifed with its towed unit. Damage was listed as minor.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

