Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Among cases Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court:

Trenton resident Kyle Ray Graves pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. Two other counts were dismissed.

Graves was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections with the term to be consecutive to any other case. Execution of the prison time was suspended and Graves was placed on five years probation. He’s to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. Graves also was ordered to enroll with Preferred Family health care. In another case, Graves admitted to previous probation violations regarding an original charge of violation of a protection order for an adult. The court extended that probation by one year.

Trenton resident Robert Eugene Ewing pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Three other counts were dismissed. Ewing was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections with the term to be consecutive with any other sentences. Execution of the prison time was suspended and Ewing was placed on five years probation. The court requested Ewing enter and complete the substance abuse program at Preferred Family and follow the recommendations.

Jeremiah Lynn Burnett of Trenton admitted to probation violations. His original probation was revoked by the court and Burnett was sentenced to a new term of five years probation with an added condition of paying restitution of $1,395.

Burnett’s original Grundy County charges from July of 2020 were two counts of burglary, one for property damage and one for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Jason Edward Clay of Trenton saw his probation get revoked after he admitted to violations. Clay was sentenced to serve six years with the Department of Corrections with the term to be concurrent with others. The original charge for Clay was unlawful possession of a firearm in March of 2020.

Another resident of Trenton, Brandon Dean Bibee Burkhardt, pleaded guilty to the delivery of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid on March 1. Another count was dismissed. Sentencing for Burkhardt is May 12th in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Adam Marcus Sager of Trenton pleaded guilty to January 30th charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk. Imposition of sentence was suspended and the court placed Sager on five years probation. Sager is to apply and complete the 3rd circuit court treatment program. If not accepted, he’s to complete outpatient substance/alcohol abuse treatment through Preferred Family health care.

Travis Vasey of Trenton pleaded guilty to a September 14th amended charge of driving while intoxicated with physical injury. A misdemeanor count was dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended. Vasey received five years probation.

Vasey is to apply and complete the 3rd circuit court treatment program and pay a recoupment fee of $279.

Nathan Wayne Hinkle of Trenton is to donate 20 hours of community service and not associate with any known drug users. His original charges involved two counts of stealing.

Cole Wright of Trenton is to submit to monthly urine analysis and follow an individualized plan. His original charges were two felonies: driving while revoked or suspended and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. There also are three misdemeanor counts.

Tonya Arlene Baumgartner of Trenton was ordered to continue with mental health services and for 90 days, submit to preliminary breath tests as requested along with the use of electronic monitoring. Her original charge was felony driving while intoxicated with physical injury and no valid license.

Disposition was delayed until May 12th involving Tommy Joe Brittain of Trenton because of a medical condition and to address treatment received. His original charge in Grundy County was felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid.

Mercer County Associate Circuit Judge Matthew Krohn presided yesterday for the Division One cases in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

