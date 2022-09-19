Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Facebook 0 Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest 0 Reddit 0 Email Print 0 Shares

Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree.

The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The accident happened early Sunday on Highway 13 approximately five miles north of Richmond when the driver lost control of the southbound pickup, which went off the road and hit a tree.

The truck was demolished and the report indicated the nine-year-old boy was not wearing a seat belt, but the other two occupants were.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in traffic accident reports.