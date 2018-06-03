Three from Maysville hurt in Friday crash near Kidder

June 3, 2018
The Highway Patrol reports three Maysville residents sustained injuries as the result of a one-vehicle accident half a mile south of Kidder Friday evening.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacklynn Hollis drove east on J.C. Penney Road when the car crested a hill, and she reportedly lost control. The car ran off the south side of the road, traveled down an embankment, and struck a ditch before it overturned and came to rest on its top facing north. The vehicle was totaled.

Emergency medical services transported passenger 10-year-old Jedidiah Zucco to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Hollis and passenger 24-year-old Patrick Smith were treated at the scene for what the Patrol called minor injuries.

Only the driver wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Kidder Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

