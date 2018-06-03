Bucklin woman injured in Highway 5 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Bucklin woman sustained minor injuries when her car overturned two miles south of Linneus Friday afternoon.

Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Standley traveled north on Highway 5 when the car ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. An ambulance transported her to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The Patrol reports Standley did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Linneus Fire Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

