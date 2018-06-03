UTV crash east of Newtown injures 3

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning 10 miles east of Newtown Friday night.

Thirty-three year old Curtis Lambrecht of Webster, Minnesota drove the UTV west on Jolly Road when it ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle reentered the road and overturned before running off the right side of the road. Lambrecht and passenger 33-year-old John Franek of New Prague, Minnesota were ejected.

The Patrol reports Franek was transported to the University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Lambrecht and passenger 32-year-old Brett Smith of Milan were transported to Sullivan County Hospital in Milan. The Patrol called Lambrecht’s injuries moderate and Smith’s minor.

The Patrol notes none of the men wore a safety device at the time of the accident and the UTV received moderate damage.

Like this: Like Loading...