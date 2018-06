The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County at 12:13 am Saturday morning on two misdemeanor Sullivan County warrants.

The warrants for 26-year-old Justin Parker were for failure to register a motor vehicle and exceeding the posted speed limit. The Patrol also accused him of driving while suspended—first offense.

Parker was transported to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

Like this: Like Loading...