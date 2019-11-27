Three-car crash on I-35 injures Braymer teenager

A Braymer teenager was injured and the car she was driving was demolished Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Clinton County. Two other drivers were not injured in the accident four miles east of Lathrop.

Taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital with minor injuries was 18-year-old Hannah Bills of Braymer.

Ms. Bills was backing on the Interstate when her car was struck by a northbound pickup driven by 58-year-old Gary Kirkland of Kansas City. The car slid into the path and was struck by an auto driven by 64-year-old Gregg Eckert of Cameron.

After the impacts, the Bills car came to a stop in the driving lane of I-35 but facing south. The Kirkland pickup went off the east side of the road and into a ditch. The Eckert car came to a controlled stop in the median.

The pickup and Eckert car received moderate damage while the car driven by Hannah Bills was demolished. All drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Lathrop Fire and Rescue.

