Chillicothe Kids Christmas slated for December 4th

Children four to 14 years old can shop for their loved ones during Chillicothe Kids Christmas next week.

Children can shop in the courthouse lobby and purchase specially priced items costing less than $15.00 on December 4th from 4 to 6 o’clock. Christmas cards can also be made while purchases are wrapped for free.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports several roads will be closed in Downtown Chillicothe December 4th from 3:30 to 8 o’clock for Kids Christmas.

Those roads include Webster from Washington to Locust, Calhoun from Washington to Elm, Elm to Jackson, and Jackson to Locust back to Webster and Silver Moon Plaza.

