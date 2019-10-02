Thirty two women from North Mercer and Princeton awarded Gene Kauffman Foundation scholarships

The Board of Directors for the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated, has approved the latest scholarship recipients.

Thirty-two female graduates from North Mercer and Princeton high schools have been awarded a combined total of $126,398.98 in scholarships for the Fall 2019 semester.

The Gene Kauffman Scholarship recipients provided signed statements saying they meet all criteria established for the program. The recipients are attending eight institutions in Missouri.

The institutions with the greatest number of recipients are North Central Missouri College in Trenton and Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville with 10 each. There are six recipients attending Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph.

A trust established by the late Edward “Gene” Kauffman of Princeton funds the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Incorporated. Kauffman specified guidelines, which established that scholarships are to be awarded to non-smoking, unmarried female graduates of Mercer County high schools who have evidence of need. The recipients must be enrolled for and pass at least 12 credit hours in an accredited Missouri college or university and must also maintain a certain grade point average.

Gene Kauffman Scholarship applicants must file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1st, 2020 to be eligible for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. Applications for the Spring 2020 semester will be available principal’s office at Princeton or North Mercer November 1st.

