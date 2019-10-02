Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri now accepting LIHEAP applications

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is accepting applications for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Residents who are disabled or at least 60 years old can now submit applications and the agency will begin accepting program applications for other households on November 1st. The service will start on November 1st for the disabled and those at least 60 years old and will start December 1st for other households.

Applicants must fall at or below 135% of the federal poverty income guidelines to qualify. Households must fill out new applications each winter season and submit requested support documents, even if they have received LIHEAP services before. Social security numbers for every member of a household need to be fully and legibly written on the application.

Proof of income is needed for every member of a household over the age of 18 from the prior month if no one or only some members receive food stamps. Copies of social security cards and income are not kept on file from year to year. Primary heating and secondary heating sources must be listed on the application. Electricity must be listed as a secondary heating source if any other heating source is used and a bill must be included for each source.

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will not be able to contact utility companies, pledge payments, or postpone shut-offs until the paperwork is complete.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received with most applications processed the day after they are received, but the staff has up to 30 working days to process non-crisis cases. The staff has up to 48 hours to process cases in which services have already been disconnected. Applications submitted without proper documentation will result in a delay in processing.

CAPNCM notes it is the responsibility of a household to contact a utility company to see if there is a remaining balance that must be paid before or after a pledge can be made.

Energy Assistance funds cannot be used to pay utility deposits, water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, or phone bills and CAPNCM staff reserve the right to end any phone conversation or in-person interaction that becomes abusive. Voicemail messages about LIHEAP can be left, limited to a name, working phone number, and a brief message. Callers are asked to not leave multiple messages per day, as staff will check and return messages throughout the day.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications can be emailed to the Community Action Partnership at energy@capncm.org or mailed to CAPNCM care of LIHEAP at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, Missouri 64683. Applications can also be faxed to 1-844-503-1872 or dropped off at the office in person.

Contact the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri for information on applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program at 855-290-8544.

