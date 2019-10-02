Green Hills Animal Shelter to hold drawings for Kansas City Chiefs ticket packages

The Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton will hold two drawings for ticket packages for the Kansas City Chiefs football team, with proceeds to benefit the shelter.

One prize package includes four Gold Suite tickets to the Chiefs game versus the Green Bay Packers October 27th. The other includes four Gold Suite tickets to the Chiefs games versus the Los Angeles Chargers December 29th.

Both packages include one gold parking pass, four on-field passes for pregame warm-ups, and a personal suite visit and photo opportunity with former Chiefs players Christian Okoye and Tim Grunhard. Suite amenities include unlimited food and drinks; couches, chairs, tables, and TVs; private bathroom with TV; and covered outside seating with over-sized padded seats and carpeted floors.

The winner of the prize package for the game versus the Chargers will receive an authentic home jersey signed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The drawing for the Chiefs game against the Packers will be held October 21stand the drawing for the Chiefs game against the Chargers will be December 22nd.

Tickets for the prize packages can be purchased at a cost of $20.00 each or $100 for six.

Contact the Green Hills Animal Shelter for more information at 660-359-2700.

