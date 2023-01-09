Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri WIC announced the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases that began on January 5, 2023.

The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency starting Jan. 5, 2023, to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card before redeeming any January benefits. Participants who redeem any January benefits before receiving the increase will not receive the increase until February.

Missouri WIC provides additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at approximately 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 115 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.

