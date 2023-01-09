Springfield man sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for distributing fentanyl

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Springfield man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Worcester for drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl.

Juan Jimenez, 48, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 83 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In April 2022, Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

On multiple occasions in May 2021, Jimenez sold fentanyl to an undercover agent. Specifically, on May 12, 2021, Jimenez met the undercover officer at a parking lot in Sturbridge where he provided the undercover agent with a package containing almost 50 grams of fentanyl. During the meeting, Jimenez expressed that he did not want to have “that much” on him and therefore intended to bring another individual to future meetings to handle transactions. On May 19, 2021, Jimenez drove himself and another individual to the same parking lot to meet with the undercover agent. There, Jimenez sent his accomplice to provide the undercover agent with a package containing 50 grams of fentanyl.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Boston Field Division; Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson; and Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Noto of Rollins’ Worcester Branch Office prosecuted the case.

