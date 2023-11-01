Teenager rear-ends driver stopped in traffic on Highway 136 near Kahoka

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 136, one mile east of Kahoka, at 6:20 a.m. on November 1, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2010 GMC Sierra driven by Kaleb A. Kelley, 19, of Kahoka, Missouri, and a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Thomas L. Shipley, 69, also of Kahoka. Kelley’s GMC Sierra sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer and Sons. Shipley’s Ford Ranger had moderate damage and was secured at the scene.

According to the report, Shipley’s Ford Ranger had stopped in the roadway to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by Kelley’s GMC Sierra. Shipley, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Fort Madison Community Hospital.

Kelley, who was not wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Ambulance, and Clark County Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene of the crash.