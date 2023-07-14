Teenaged driver’s failure to navigate intersection causes severe accident near Maryville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 17-year-old male driver from Hopkins, Missouri, suffered serious injuries on Thursday night when his vehicle collided with an embankment at the intersection of 280th Street and Katydid Road, approximately two miles southeast of Maryville. The accident occurred at around 10:30 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld due to his status as a juvenile, was operating a 2000 GMC Yukon at the time of the incident. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was subsequently towed by Shell’s of Maryville.

The preliminary investigation conducted by authorities revealed that the teen driver failed to negotiate the intersection properly. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road in a straight path, ultimately colliding with an embankment. After the collision, the GMC Yukon came to rest on its wheels off the west side of the roadway, facing westward.

Emergency services responded to the scene, with Nodaway County EMS providing medical assistance to the injured driver. The teenager was then transported to Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph for further treatment of serious injuries.

It was reported that the driver was not wearing a seat belt, at the time of the crash.

Authorities from the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in handling the situation and conducting their investigation.

