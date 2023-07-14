Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with horse and rider south of Jamesport

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a horse on Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred on Highway 190, approximately four miles south of Jamesport.

The driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson Sportster, identified as 64-year-old Randall D. McKee of Chillicothe, was traveling northbound on Highway 190 when the incident took place. McKee, who was not wearing any safety gear, collided with a horse that had crossed the center line into the path of his motorcycle.

The impact of the collision caused extensive damage to the motorcycle, which was subsequently towed by Bridgemans Towing of Altamont. McKee, who sustained serious injuries, was transported by Life-Flight Eagle to Truman Medical Center for medical treatment.

The rider of the horse, whose identity remains undisclosed, escaped the incident unharmed. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

Related