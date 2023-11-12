Teen driver and passenger injured in Yamaha Side by Side rollover near Belton

An accident occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. on 19911 S Pickering Road in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Yamaha Side by Side failed to negotiate a turn and subsequently flipped over, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

The driver of the Yamaha, a 15-year-old boy from Belton, sustained moderate injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. South Metro EMS transported him to Research Medical Center for treatment. Alongside him, a 12-year-old girl, also from Belton, was an occupant in the vehicle but fortunately did not sustain any injuries. However, she was also not wearing a seat belt.

A third occupant, 59-year-old Wanda A. Barko from Belton, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She, too, was not using a seat belt. Emergency responders from South Metro EMS transported her to Research Medical Center for medical care.

The Yamaha Side by Side sustained minor damages and was released to the owner on the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene.