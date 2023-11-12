Three teenagers seriously injured in late-night UTV crash east of Jacksonville

State News November 12, 2023November 12, 2023 Digital Correspondent
UTV or Utility Terrain Vehicle crash
In an incident early Sunday morning, three teenagers were seriously injured in a rollover crash on Route Y, approximately 7 miles east of Jacksonville, Missouri in Randolph County. The accident, which occurred around 1:38 a.m., involved a 2020 Honda Talon 1000X.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Honda Talon, driven by 19-year-old Matthew C. Wheeler of Jacksonville, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree, ejecting one of the passengers.

The occupants of the vehicle, Tiffany R. Green, a 19-year-old woman from Centralia, and Jerek A. Henage, a 19-year-old man from Moberly, along with the driver, suffered serious injuries. Green, who was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, and Henage were transported by private automobile to Moberly Regional Medical Center. Wheeler, whose safety equipment usage is unknown, was also seriously injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The Honda Talon sustained extensive damage and was left at the scene on private property.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Ruckenbod of the Missouri State Highway Patrol with assistance from Trooper Fuller, Trooper Gipson, Sergeant Brazas, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

