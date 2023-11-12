Fatal accident on Marion County Road 139 claims life of elderly Illinois driver

November 12, 2023
Fatal Crash News Graphic
A 79-year-old man from Quincy, Illinois, was pronounced deceased following an accident in Marion County, Missouri. The accident occurred on Saturday evening of November 11, 2023, around 6:15 p.m. on Marion County Road 139, approximately four miles south of Durham.

The victim, identified as Clarence J. Morris, was driving a 2007 Mercury Montego northbound when he reportedly suffered a medical event. This caused his vehicle to veer off the right side of the road and overturn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Morris did not use a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The extensively damaged Mercury Montego was towed from the scene by Roberts Wrecker Service.

Morris sustained fatal injuries and was transported by Survival Flight Helicopter to University Hospital. Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced deceased at 9:42 p.m. by Dr. Ahmad at the hospital. 

The accident scene saw a coordinated response from various emergency services, including the Lewis County R4 Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance, and the Sheriff’s Department. 

Digital Correspondent

