Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 15 arrests in north Missouri between November 10 and November 12, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported fifteen arrests across various North Missouri counties between November 10 and November 12, 2023. The arrests were predominantly for driving while intoxicated (DWI), traffic warrant-related issues, and other traffic violations.

Travis D. Lindberg, a 47-year-old male from Pingree, ND, was arrested on November 10 at 11:05 AM in Holt County. He was charged with speeding and a misdemeanor traffic warrant from Buchanan County. Lindberg is currently held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department and his release is bondable.

In Buchanan County, at 11:30 PM on November 10, Michael M. Joy, a 57-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was detained. He faced charges of felony driving while intoxicated as an aggravated offender and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Joy is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Gabriele L. Pierce, a 25-year-old female from Savannah, MO, was apprehended in Andrew County at 2:30 AM on November 11. Her charges include misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Pierce is being held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

On the morning of November 11 at 9:30 AM in Daviess County, Mapenzi Yamungu, a 24-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, faced multiple charges. These include failure to appear (FTA) for driving while revoked/suspended (DWR/DWS) in Clay County, FTA for moving traffic violations in Harrison County, driving without a valid license, and displaying plates of another. He is being held at the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail and is bondable.

Later, at 12:10 PM in Buchanan County, Guntis Belousovs, a 33-year-old male from Seattle, WA, was arrested for FTA on traffic violations in Lafayette County. He is currently bondable at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Robert D. Anderson, a 29-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County at 11:59 PM on November 11. His charges include misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failing to yield to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction when turning left, and driving while suspended. Anderson is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

In DeKalb County, at 12:12 AM on November 12, Alejandro Gonzalez Perez, a 32-year-old male from Kansas City, KS, faced numerous charges. These include misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right of the roadway, failing to place a vehicle not in motion as far to the right as possible, operating a vehicle without a license, no insurance, felony resisting arrest, and felony assault in the 3rd special victim. He is being held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Shortly afterward, at 1:47 AM in Buchanan County, Jacob A. Stone, a 24-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was detained for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. He is on a 24-hour hold at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

In Adair County, on November 10 at 9:10 PM, James J. Perry, a 53-year-old male from St. Peters, MO, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and has been released from the Adair County Jail.

Dale D. Fincher, a 42-year-old male from Wyaconda, MO, faced a DWI charge in Clark County. He was arrested at 9:54 PM on November 10 and is on a 12-hour hold at the Clark County Jail.

In Monroe County, Erik P. Lewis, a 48-year-old male from Madison, MO, was arrested at 10:50 PM on November 10 for DWI and failure to signal. He has been released from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Also in Monroe County, Robert B. Karlinski, a 42-year-old male from Hannibal, MO, was apprehended at 12:28 AM on November 11 for felony DWI. He is being held at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Timothy R. Behr, a 31-year-old male from Downing, MO, was detained in Schuyler County at 3:33 AM on November 11. He faced charges of DWI and possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) and was processed roadside before being released.

In Macon County, at 2:23 PM on November 11, Kory L. Mitchell, a 40-year-old male from Macon, MO, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked 3rd, no insurance, no seatbelt, expired registration, and careless and imprudent driving. He is being held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Finally, Matthew C. Wheeler, a 19-year-old male from Jacksonville, MO, was arrested in Macon County at 2:57 AM on November 12. He faced two counts of felony DWI causing serious physical injury and has been released.